The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Laverdia-CA1 (verdinexor tablets) to treat dogs with lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system. Laverdia-CA1 works to prevent certain proteins from leaving the nucleus of cancer cells, thereby allowing these proteins to control the growth and prevent the spread of cancerous cells in dogs.
Laverdia-CA1 is the first conditionally approved oral treatment for dogs with lymphoma. Because Laverdia-CA1 is orally administered, owners of dogs with a diagnosis of lymphoma, following a veterinarian prescription and safety directions detailed in a client information sheet, can administer this treatment at home. Laverdia-CA1 is given orally twice per week, with at least 72 hours between doses. Laverdia-CA1 is the second treatment for lymphoma in dogs that the FDA has conditionally approved. Tanovea-CA1, which received conditional approval in 2016, is an injectable drug.