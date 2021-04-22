Maintaining the momentum of good health

Sandy Procter, a nutrition specialist with K-State Research and Extension, said it is important that people remember to continue healthy habits they may have developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s real hope among food and nutrition types that the trend to cook more meals at home will continue,” she said. “People will rebound and go out to eat more when it’s safer to do so. But hopefully they will remember that they have these skills and how healthful and good home-cooked meals are, as well as the joy of preparing and sharing the meal with family and friends.”
Procter also cited research that indicates many people have developed better sleep and exercise habits.
“If we get busy again and things revert back to travel and commutes and some of the things that take up our time, we need to remember to keep some of those things that keep us healthy still at the forefront,” she said.