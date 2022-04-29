Ranchland Trust launches annual photo contest

Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) is calling all professional and amateur photographers of all ages to submit entries for its 11th annual photo contest.
Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state. The competition offers the chance to explore and capture the many activities, seasons and faces of Kansas ranching.
Photos submitted to the contest should express the mission of the trust: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”
Participants may enter up to five photos through Aug. 31. They will be judged by representatives of the Ranchland Trust, Kansas Livestock Association (KLA), and special guest judge, Jim Richardson.
A Kansas native, Richardson, has traveled the world as a National Geographic photographer for 35 years. He also speaks nationally and internationally. He and his wife, Kathy, live in Lindsborg where his work is featured in their store, Small World Gallery.
Photo contest judges will select one winner in each of the following categories: grand prize, landscape, livestock, people, wildflowers or other wildlife, sunrise/sunset, youth (ages 5-17), KLA member, fan favorite via Facebook voting and one honorable mention.
L’image in Wichita will sponsor the photography contest this year with prizes for the winning photographers. All category winners will be awarded an 8-by-10 inch plaque mount of their winning photo. The grand prize winner will receive their choice of an 11- by-14 inch canvas or metal print of their winning photo.
For full contest rules and to enter, visit www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org and find Photo Contest on the News and Events page.