Young stockmen learn about retail beef business at Kansas City tour

Beef producers from across the state participating in this year’s Kansas Livestock Association’s Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) gathered in the Kansas City area Sept. 20-22 to learn more about the agribusiness and retail beef industries.
The group met with Merck Animal Health on the first day of the session when staff gave an overview of the animal health industry. They led a discussion on how to connect with others based on various personality types to create strong and effective relationships.
To gain a better understanding of the link between the processing plant and the consumer’s plate, the group went to Cosentino’s Market, Hen House Market and Whole Foods Market, where they toured the meatcase and learned how customers make meat buying decisions. The class also visited Bichelmeyer Meats and Golden Belt Beef, both family-owned retail meat shops.
Throughout the tours, YSA members learned beef still is the No. 1 protein purchased in-store, with the filet being the best-selling cut.
During a stop at the Johnson County Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, chef Jerry Marcellus discussed how they train the next generation of chefs. Students in the program learn about a range of topics, from foodservice to finance to team building.
The class toured the five culinary labs, innovation kitchen and pastry kitchen. Marcellus also highlighted the college’s relationship with the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) and how the partnership has helped educate students about beef and how it is produced.
KBC director of marketing Sharla Huseman and KBC director of nutrition Abby Heidari explained to the class how they establish relationships with key influencers such as chefs, dietitians and educators in order to share the beef message.
KBC director of communications Scott Stebner showcased KBC’s work in creating quick, easy recipes families can make with 10 ingredients or fewer. Videos on the easy recipes have been viewed more than 4 million times over the last four years through YouTube, Instagram and Google advertisements.
The final session for the YSA class will be held in December. Members will have the opportunity to learn more about the policy process at the KLA annual convention and trade show Dec. 1-3.
More information about YSA can be found at www.kla.org.