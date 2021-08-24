4S Goat expo set for late September

The 4S Goat Expo will provide learning opportunities as well as a show and sale Sept. 25-26 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Nebraska.
The seminar will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. Rusty Lee from Lee Farms of Winder Georgia will be the keynote speaker. Lee and his wife Rayna have raised Boer goats for 21 years. He has been a certified judge for Boer goats since 2007 and has judged in most states in the country. He judged the National show for the International BGA in 2010 and the ABGA National in 2018.
In 2007, Lee Farms bred and produced the overall reserve champion percentage Doe in Duncan Oklahoma. Lee has set on the Breed Standards Committee for both associations for numerous years and he follows the South African Standards closely as a hobby.
He has organized and led several types of conferences and judges’ training across the country. Lee also narrates production and dispersal sales all over the country.
Topics for the conference will include breeding quality meat goats, selling meat goats on the rail, presenting and marketing meat goats at a sale, how to perform a fecal egg count, budgets for meat goat production, and a youth goat judging contest. Along with Lee, speakers include Judy Bowmaster-Cole, Bijwait Paul and Randy Saner.
The show and sale will be held Sept. 26, starting with the sale goats show followed by a show only show with the sale starting at 1 p.m. For registration forms go to www.4sgoatexpo.com or email s4goatexpo@yahoo.com or randy.saner@unl.edu or call by phone at 308-532-2683.
Ahead of the Goat Expo, the fairgrounds in North Platte will host an artificial insemination clinic Sept. 18-19.
The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension will bring in Bio-Genetics, one of the nation’s leaders in artificial insemination process and semen collection, to teach proper technique.
Day 1 will be a classroom lesson with technical training while Day 2 will include hands on training with your doe. Lunch is included in the registration fee.
Registration is $100 with a total cost of $300 the day of the event. There are 14 spots available. To register contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.