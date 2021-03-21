New meteorological data and background concentrations available for air dispersion modeling

The Iowa DNR has updated the five-year meteorological data set and background concentrations. This data is used for construction permit applications to ensure protection of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Applicants should begin using the new meteorological data and default background concentrations now.
Meteorological Data
New meteorological data suitable for use in the American Meteorological Society/Environmental Protection Agency Regulatory Model is now available for use in regulatory applications in Iowa. Applicants can download these data from the Air Quality Bureau’s meteorological data webpage.
These data consist of five-year sets for the period 2015 to 2019 gathered at 21 sites. The meteorological stations include: Ames, Iowa; Blair, Nebraska; Burlington, Iowa; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Davenport, Iowa; Decorah, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; Dubuque, Iowa; Estherville, Iowa; Fort Dodge, Iowa; Iowa City, Iowa; Lamoni, Iowa; Marshalltown, Iowa; Mason City, Iowa; Moline, Illinois; Omaha, Nebraska; Ottumwa, Iowa Sioux City, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Spencer, Iowa; and Waterloo, Iowa.
Three new sites, Blair, Decorah and Fort Dodge, have been added that were not included in the 2010 to 2014 datasets. The new sites provide additional refinement to the representativeness of the data to various areas of the state. A map depicting the areas of the state represented by each of the data sets and a technical support document are available on the meteorological data webpage.
Changes to the locations represented by several meteorological stations, as well as recent upgrades to EPA’s meteorological data preprocessor and land cover data processor have resulted in the 2015 to 2019 data being different from the 2010 to 2014 data.
DNR tested the sensitivity of AERMOD to the changes being introduced by the new meteorological data. On average, users can expect concentrations to decrease, with the exception of ground-level release heights, which will increase slightly. A more detailed sensitivity analysis is available within the technical support document.
Contact Alyssa Jensen of the Air Quality Bureau’s modeling group with questions or comments on the meteorological data. Reach her at 515-725-9566, or by email at Alyssa.Jensen@dnr.iowa.gov.
Background Concentrations
The DNR has updated the default background concentrations used in dispersion modeling. The default background concentrations are conservative estimates developed from data from the statewide ambient monitoring network. They provide construction permit applicants with pre-approved data to use in any modeling analysis.
Default background concentrations of particulate matter with diameters less than or equal to 2.5 micrometers, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide have mostly decreased while particulate matter with diameters less than or equal to 10 micrometers and carbon monoxide default background concentrations have increased. The increases in default background concentrations are attributable to the conservative method used to derive them and decreased data availability caused by reductions in the ambient monitoring network. Applicants proposing an alternative background must have approval from the DNR. Find the background concentrations and associated technical support document on the Air Quality Bureau’s Background Data webpage.
Direct questions or comments related to the background data to Brad Ashton of the Air Quality Bureau's modeling group. Reach him at 515-725-9527, or by email at Brad.Ashton@dnr.iowa.gov.