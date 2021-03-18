New commissioners elected to Kansas commodity commissions

After recent elections, farmers are stepping up to fill new positions on five commodity boards in Kansas, but some positions remain vacant.
Commissioners serve three-year terms and the terms will commence April 1.The following were elected to the boards for corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat:
Kansas Corn Commission
District One: Brian Baalman, Sheridan County
District Two: Dennis McNinch, Ness County
District Three: Steve Rome, Stevens County
Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission
District One: No candidates ran for commissioner in district one. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint this position.
District Two: Jon Berning, Scott County
District Three: Brant Peterson, Stanton County
Kansas Soybean Commission
No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this combined position.
Kansas Sunflower Commission
No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.
Kansas Wheat Commission
District One: Brian Linin, Sherman County
District Two: Ronald J. Suppes, Lane County
District Three: Gary Millershaski, Kearny County
For more information on Kansas commodity commissions, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/CommodityCommissions.