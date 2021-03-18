 Skip to main content
New commissioners elected to Kansas commodity commissions
New commissioners elected to Kansas commodity commissions

Corn field
File photo

After recent elections, farmers are stepping up to fill new positions on five commodity boards in Kansas, but some positions remain vacant.

Commissioners serve three-year terms and the terms will commence April 1.The following were elected to the boards for corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat:

Kansas Corn Commission

District One: Brian Baalman, Sheridan County

District Two: Dennis McNinch, Ness County

District Three: Steve Rome, Stevens County

Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission

District One: No candidates ran for commissioner in district one. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint this position.

District Two: Jon Berning, Scott County

District Three: Brant Peterson, Stanton County

Kansas Soybean Commission

No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this combined position.

Kansas Sunflower Commission

No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.

Kansas Wheat Commission

District One: Brian Linin, Sherman County

District Two: Ronald J. Suppes, Lane County

District Three: Gary Millershaski, Kearny County

For more information on Kansas commodity commissions, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/CommodityCommissions.

