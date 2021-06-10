As wheat harvest rapidly approaches, a series of wheat plot tours were held in north central Kansas June 1-2 so farmers could hear analyses about the best-performing wheat varieties so far.

The plot tours were hosted by Kansas State University’s River Valley Extension District. At the Polansky Seed wheat trial near Belleville, Kansas, farmers walked the plots the evening of June 2 and heard about the top choices.

“The three varieties we recommend to follow corn with are: Polansky’s Benefit, Rockstar and Zenda for north central and northeast Kansas; with Rockstar being the number one pick for all of Kansas,” said Brett Grauerholz, general manager of Polansky Seed Inc.

Paradise is considered one of the best grazing varieties.

In other wheat recommendations on the tour, agronomists said if you want to plant wheat after corn, the AgroPro variety Benefit is recommended for eastern Kansas.

“Also, Monument is a good grazing wheat, because it tillers profusely in the fall, and SY 517CL2 if you have volunteer rye or any grass in your wheat, and Beyond herbicide can be used with it,” said Matt Keating, AgriPro representative.

Duncan’s details Kansas State University Extension specialist Stu Duncan provided details about several wheat varieties in their plots. All varieties get a fair chance. “One bad year does not necessarily drop a variety off my list,” Duncan said. WB Grainfield: available since 2012

very good, stable yields in NC Kansas with medium late maturity

good dryland (Drt) wheat. Don't plant too late

starting to see susceptibility to Yellow Rust (YR) and Leaf (LR) Rust

Concerns can be: Fusarium Head Blight (FHB), also Wheat Streak Mosaic (WSMV) and Barley Yellow Dwarf (BYD) SY Monument: very good, stable yields in NC Kansas with medium late maturity

one of the best as a double crop following soybeans

tillers well in the fall

good disease package that is starting to see YR and LR ratings slip

Possible problems: FHB & WSMV.

will lodge if on good, fertile ground or over-fertilized Bob Dole: Has been about average yield potential up in NC Kansas

tall with decent straw, but can lodge

WSMV & BYD are bad in it this year

don't plant too early or late

Zenda/Larry yield potential

intermediate on LR, YR and FHB

large seed and head size LCS Chrome: Late maturity

Great yield potential and straw strength

resistances to WSMV, BYD and FHB are weak

high tillers LCS Link: Nebraska genetics has yielded well at Belleville

Well adapted from I-70 north

Straw strength, WH and milling and baking quality are all strengths

Decent resistance to BYD

Good to Intermediate resistance to YR, LR and WSMV LCS Valiant: Nebraska genetics - good WH

Stable variety has yielded well in NC KS

Good Mill & Bake qualities as well as protein

Intermediate disease resistance to BYD, YR, LR, FHB

Susceptible to WSMV Polansky Paradise: Off year in 2020

Good yield potential, YR, Quality and WSMV tolerance

FHB - don't follow corn

Don't highly manage - can Lodge

Early Polansky Rock Star: Fuller x Cutter x Greer (three varieties in the background.)

Good Yield potential

Good YR, FHB and lodging tolerance

Can have Test Weight, LR and Shattering issues

Similar to SY Monument but a little shorter and earlier These below are worth a look, based on their performance in Variety Tests, Duncan said. He said they are “worth a look.” WB4401: Good winter hardiness (WH)

Intermediate FHB, YR resistance

Average Straw strength, Test Weight & Protein

Certified Seed Only AgriMAXX Eastwood: Good WH and yield in NC

Good straw strength

Intermediate to WSMV, YR, LR, and FHB

don't follow corn AgriMAXX Cartwright: one parent same as Bob Dole

Good YR, LR, Straw Strength and Quality

Has good yield record in NC KS - similar to SY Monument

Not good Drought Tolerance

Intermediate to BYD, Susceptible to FHB and WSMV AG Icon: Sister to LCS Chrome but 3-4 days earlier

good Yield Potential in NC KS

Good Straw strength, Mill and Bake, Tillering and LR

Weaknesses in Drought and Test Weight

Decent YR resistance

Weak against WSMV, FHB and BYD

Keating also likes AP18AX which controls winter annual grasses and he says it’s ideal for northern Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota if a farmer has volunteer rye, and it is Aggressor herbicide-tolerant.

The wheat variety Zenda is recommended when FHB (fusarium head blight, or scab) may be a problem.

“Zenda is a consistent performer with decent leaf rust resistance, and will likely need a fungicide to control stripe rust,” said Allan Fritz, K-State professor in wheat breeding, also speaking on the Polansky wheat tour.

Fritz also likes SY Monument after beans, especially into the later part of the planting window. Currently, it's vulnerable to leaf and stripe rust, so it’ll need a fungicide, but Fritz feels it's the best variety for good spring tillering in late-planted situations.

With yield potential described as “top end,” Fritz recommends WB 4699 with decent fusarium tolerance. Concerns are stripe rust vulnerability, quality and finishing under heat.

KS Hatchett is a good choice for planting after soybeans for those looking for an earlier maturing option, Fritz said. It needs protection from stripe rust, and avoid planting after corn as it’s susceptible to FHB.

“SY Wolverine has impressed me as a good wheat responding well to management,” Fritz said.

Wolverine is vulnerable to stripe rust but brings straw strength, very good yield potential, drought tolerance to handle tougher years and good tan spot resistance to the table, Fritz added.

Another agronomist, Stu Duncan, said his favorites this year in north central Kansas and the Belleville area are: WB Grainfield, SYMonument, “Bob Dole,” LCS Chrome, LCS Link, LCS Valiant, also Polansky Paradise, Polansky Rock Star.

“My likes are based on a history of two or more years and trying a new ‘hot one’ or two,” said Duncan, who is an extension specialist in crops and soils for the northeastern region.

As the 50 farmers wrapped up the Polansky tour, a few offered their advice.

“Just spray with fungicide and get a good seed treatment,” shared Tom Deneke, who farms wheat, milo, soybeans and some corn near Beloit, Kansas.

Deneke likes wheat varieties Post Rock and Bob Dole, and their disease package.

Farmer Fred Severance of Asherville, near Beloit, also emphasized fungicide.

“It’s important to have fungicide this year; we have excellent genetics - we just have to keep diseases off,” Severance said, noting he’s a “big fan” of Paradise and Wolverine.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

