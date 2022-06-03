Getting youth excited about ag: Agronomy Youth Field Day

For Brad Ramsdale, the Agronomy Youth Field Day has always been about the youth.

“I am very passionate about agronomy and want to see the young people get a chance to learn what agronomy is about and potentially pursue that as a career. I like working with young people, that age group,” said Ramsdale, who is the agronomy professor and academic lead at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) at Curtis, Nebraska.

In 2015, Ramsdale approached Kathy Burr, who had then just began as 4-H extension educator with Frontier County. He proposed a field day similar to the NCTA animal science day but for agronomy.

Together, they planned the first Agronomy Youth Field Day.

The first year, Ramsdale taught one track with help from Burr, who coordinated the event.

Now in its sixth year, the Agronomy Youth Field Day features two tracks with six sessions. Nebraska Extension educators specializing in cropping and water systems teach the breakouts with Ramsdale.

In the morning, the day begins with hands-on sessions in the field, literally in a field Ramsdale has planted. The afternoon is spent at the NCTA Educational Center.

This is the first year that Ag Valley Coop is sponsoring lunch. In the past, Ramsdale has provided lunch to keep the event free for participants, said Burr.

Participants are divided into two groups by age so lessons can be more age-appropriate. Ramsdale understands the importance of providing sessions that are interactive and engaging for youth.

“The goal is to give a lot of variety and not dive into high detail on any topic,” Ramsdale said.

He also seeks subjects that will get youth excited about agronomy. Each year has a general theme. In 2021, highlights included a precisions ag planter and a large drone with pesticide applicator tips. Youth also navigated a drone through an obstacle course.

This year, the central focus is water. Ramsdale explained the sessions:

Basics of crop growth stages

Scheduling irrigation with soil moisture sensors

How and why seed corn hybrids are developed

Nutritional deficiencies in crops, including drone imagery data

Insect management in crops

Weed identification and herbicide component

Adding more speakers and industry partners each year has allowed the Agronomy Youth Field Day to expand.

Bayer Crop Science is partnering for the first time this year. Mark Remain, the Gothenburg Water Utilization Learning Center agronomist, will present the session about seed corn production. He saw first-hand the impact the Agronomy Youth Field Day has on the youth who participate.

“Last year, I took three of my daughters and some of their friends to the Agronomy Youth Field Day and they had a great time and a great learning experience,” Reiman said. “It’s a really good way to learn some of the aspects of what their parents or neighbors do who farm.”

Some youth may not be aware that a career in agriculture can be possible, especially for those who are not involved in agriculture now.

“We saw the Agronomy Youth Field Day as a way to expose students to these careers,” said Ramsdale. “For me, if they get excited about an agronomy career, maybe they will eventually come to our college (NCTA).”

With an emphasis on agronomy careers, as well as science, technology, engineering and math, the Agronomy Youth Field Day is geared toward all youth across the state of Nebraska and beyond the state lines. Burr said that they have had participants from Colorado.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to come because there are so many job opportunities in agriculture,” said Burr.

Registration for the 2022 Agronomy Youth Field Day is open until June 30.

Register at https://go.unl.edu/agronomy-youth-field-day.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

