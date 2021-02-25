Kansas FFA grows despite pandemic challenges

Even in a pandemic, agricultural education and FFA continued to grow during the challenging year of 2020. Kansas FFA is chartering eight new chapters across the state, and membership is near an all-time high.

At one of those new Kansas FFA chapters, advisor Trenton Smedley accepted his new job leading the Olathe West FFA on the outskirts of Kansas City prior to COVID. He is determined to propel the new FFA chapter and raise agricultural awareness.

“My main goal is to connect students to the agriculture industry,” he said.

Being just 30 minutes southwest of the Kansas City metro area means members may not have any prior knowledge and experience with agriculture, but Smedley thinks it’s an important perspective to share.

“I think it really changes how someone looks at the world when they understand that their lifestyle is dependent on our farmers and ranchers – no matter how far they’re removed from the farm,” he said.

He hopes getting kids out of their suburban neighborhoods and showing them how our natural resources are being used will spark their interest and encourage them to pursue careers in the ag industry.

Another new FFA chapter is in a more rural setting in north central Kansas. Advisor Arika Kuhlmann was thrilled to re-introduce FFA at Osborne County High School after a 30-year hiatus.

It took a push from the community and a few board of education members. Kuhlmann herself was actively involved in FFA as a student. She enjoyed meeting many people through FFA events and contests from other schools in their district, she said. When Kuhlmann learned Osborne was re-starting the agriculture program, she was elated.