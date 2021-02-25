Kansas FFA grows despite pandemic challenges

Even in a pandemic, agricultural education and FFA continued to grow during the challenging year of 2020. Kansas FFA is chartering eight new chapters across the state, and membership is near an all-time high.
At one of those new Kansas FFA chapters, advisor Trenton Smedley accepted his new job leading the Olathe West FFA on the outskirts of Kansas City prior to COVID. He is determined to propel the new FFA chapter and raise agricultural awareness.
“My main goal is to connect students to the agriculture industry,” he said.
Being just 30 minutes southwest of the Kansas City metro area means members may not have any prior knowledge and experience with agriculture, but Smedley thinks it’s an important perspective to share.
“I think it really changes how someone looks at the world when they understand that their lifestyle is dependent on our farmers and ranchers – no matter how far they’re removed from the farm,” he said.
He hopes getting kids out of their suburban neighborhoods and showing them how our natural resources are being used will spark their interest and encourage them to pursue careers in the ag industry.
Another new FFA chapter is in a more rural setting in north central Kansas. Advisor Arika Kuhlmann was thrilled to re-introduce FFA at Osborne County High School after a 30-year hiatus.
It took a push from the community and a few board of education members. Kuhlmann herself was actively involved in FFA as a student. She enjoyed meeting many people through FFA events and contests from other schools in their district, she said. When Kuhlmann learned Osborne was re-starting the agriculture program, she was elated.
“I have always wanted to start a program from the ground up and make it my own, so it was a no brainer for me to apply for the position,” she said.
Kuhlmann was raised on a farm outside nearby Lebanon, Kansas, and enjoyed helping raise cow-calf pairs, pigs and goats. Her family also raised pheasants and chukar for their hunting interests.
This year, the Osborne chapter has 34 members in grades 8-12, with 20 rural students and 14 who live in town.
Statewide, the Kansas FFA organization has recently grown by over 400 members during this past year. There are 9,750 members in 220 chapters.
“One hundred chapters increased membership,” State FFA President Elizabeth Sturgis said. “This is one of the higher membership years we have had in quite some time.”
Sturgis is a member of Riverton FFA and is a freshman studying ag education at Kansas State University.
“Our team says we have reached more members this past year than possibly ever before,” she said. “We continue working both in-person and virtually this year and are excited for National FFA Week the last week of February when our team will travel across the state visiting the amazing chapters we have in Kansas.”
The officers have rolled with all the COVID-related challenges.
“They've been champs,” said Smedley from the Olathe West FFA chapter.
He said his members have good ideas for engaging more students in agriculture and they’re eager to get to work.
Osborne FFA’s new members were also excited about joining FFA. Many remembered how their parents were involved in the organization when they were in high school. Other students were interested in joining because it was something new, said the chapter’s sentinel, Aiden Conrad. He joined to gain leadership and life skills.
Despite COVID restrictions, Smedley says they’re just happy to take any opportunity they can to promote the industry.
“We want the students to have fun, and I have really tried to emphasize building communities, growing leaders and strengthening agriculture,” he said. “So many students are also excited for leadership development and serving the community and school in fun ways.”
The Osborne chapter’s COVID-friendly activities didn't involve much hands-on contact with the community. But they’re still helping out. Their activities so far this year included a supply drive for FFA chapters in Louisiana recovering from Hurricane Laura, helping distribute pumpkins and making Christmas and holiday cards to send to veterans and troops. They are also in the middle of collecting money to donate to the National Down Syndrome Society through a “Kiss-an-Alpaca” event.
Naitonal FFA Week Feb. 20-27 will showcase what FFA is all about in communities and schools, celebrating the organization and advisors as well as special memories for the FFA alumni who will be celebrating 50 years as an organization.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.