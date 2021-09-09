Kansas livestock show draws 804 exhibitors

Youth have entered 2,001 animals in the 89th Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS), which will take place Oct. 1-3 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. A total of 804 exhibitors have entered 166 market steers, 380 breeding heifers, 232 market hogs, 268 breeding gilts, 303 market lambs, 305 breeding ewes, 194 market goats and 153 commercial does. This event is the largest youth show in the state.
KJLS will award cash to exhibitors of the top five animals in both market and breeding shows in all four species. Direct cash payouts will range from $4,000 to $500 for steers; $1,000 to $300 for heifers; $2,000 to $500 for market hogs; $750 to $250 for breeding gilts; $2,000 to $300 for market lambs; $500 to $50 for registered ewes; $500 to $100 for commercial ewes; $2,000 to $400 for market goats; and $750 to $200 for commercial doe kids.
In addition, KJLS will present several scholarships during the show to exhibitors who have excelled academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. This is the 29th year for the scholarship program, which has awarded a total of $490,500 to 348 KJLS exhibitors since 1993. Last year, a total of $17,600 was presented to 11 individuals.
Separate from the selection of species champions, a showmanship contest will be held. The top showman in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions of each species will receive a silver belt buckle. Prizes also will be awarded for second through fifth place in each division.
KJLS will again offer the LEAD Challenge, which is an educational and advocacy event that provides an opportunity for exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment. Exhibitors will be divided into three age divisions: junior, intermediate and senior. All will participate in the LEAD Listen & Learn, showmanship, skills stations and an interview.
In conjunction with KJLS, the Kansas Livestock Foundation will sponsor a club calf show and sale. Steer and heifer prospects from some of the top club calf producers in the Midwest will be consigned. The event will take place Oct. 2. Sale commission proceeds will go toward Youth in Agriculture scholarships.
The Mid-America Classic Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest will be held Oct. 1 in conjunction with the show. This event, which has been held for more than 30 years, provides competitors the opportunity to sharpen their livestock evaluation skills; develop their critical thinking and decision-making abilities; and refine their public speaking skills.