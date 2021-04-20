Kansas seeks input on need for rural vets

Amidst a growing concern for a lack of access to veterinary services in rural Kansas, a group of statewide organizations and higher education leadership have combined resources to form the Rural Veterinary Workforce Development Taskforce.
The task force will work to promote the development and retention of veterinarians to ensure there are enough practitioners to serve the ag community long term.
Livestock producers are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey at bit.ly/Rural-Vet-Workforce-Survey. The survey should take less than five minutes to complete.
The results will help the taskforce to understand what gaps exist and learn more about why people are having a hard time finding veterinary support.
Members of the Rural Veterinary Workforce Development Taskforce include leadership from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and Kansas State University College of Agriculture.