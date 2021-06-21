More packers, more capacity needed, board says

Members of the Kansas Department of Agriculture board said more meat packers and more capacity are needed to balance cattle markets.

The topic came up at a June 11 of the board where members said there is a high supply and a high demand, but a slow process to get cattle from pasture to plate. Board members said they felt economics will correct the problem, with more packers as well as more capacity needed.

In Kansas, a significant portion of Securing Local Food Systems grant funds went to meat processing facilities. Board members said that will expand capacity in smaller meat processing operations across the state.

The meat packer issue had resurfaced on the heels of a June 2 letter from Kansas Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran and Kansas members of Congress; Tracey Mann, Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner and Sharice L. Davids. They asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for an update on the meat packing investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Justice. The investigation came after the fire at Tyson’s Holcomb, Kansas plant and the market impacts early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over a year ago, the Kansas Livestock Association had requested the USDA review the market dynamics experienced in the beef industry, as beef prices increased dramatically, while fed cattle prices declined.

Then, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and American Farm Bureau Federation later asked the Department of Justice to determine whether any illegal or anti-competitive activity had occurred. Although USDA issued a report last summer, it focused on supply and demand fundamentals and did not address the question of illegal or anti-competitive behavior.