Ralco expands proven product line with ShoMax for show cattle

Ralco Show is pleased to announce the expansion of their show feed product line with ShoMax for cattle, the next generation of feeds for the beef show industry. ShoMax is a complete protein-balanced premix specially formulated with patented Ralco technologies designed to make building high performance show feeds easier.
“For over 10 years Ralco Show has brought cutting-edge feeds and supplements to the show pig industry,” said Andy Lanoue, Brand Manager for Ralco Show. “Our show families regularly asked us to develop a line for cattle and the time was finally right to bring our innovative technologies to this market,” said Lanoue. “Ralco was founded on ruminant technology so expanding to cattle was the perfect fit.”
Fifty years ago, Ralco entered the agriculture industry with patented Microbial Catalyst® technology. This groundbreaking approach enhanced microbial processes in the rumen to release more enzymes for increased fiber breakdown and dry matter intake resulting in more energy to be released from feedstuffs for production and growth. Research over the last five decades show Microbial Catalyst fed cattle have higher average daily gain, greater weaning weights, better reproduction, and healthier body condition scores.
“Our goal with ShoMax was to formulate a pelleted feed that would give show families a natural competitive edge to health,” said Brandon Rodriguez, Ruminant Research Manager for Ralco. “To do that, we knew we needed more than Microbial Catalyst. We tweaked our formulation to include our patented essential oils and prebiotics as well for overall health.”
Ralco was one of the first companies to introduce essential oils on a large scale to the livestock industry over 20 years ago. Studies using patented Microfused® Essential Oils show improved health and performance across species due to greater efficacy and effectiveness of Ralco’s essential oils in the gut. Results demonstrate improved immunity, reduced stress and disease, enhanced hair quality and skin health, as well as improved weight gain and feed efficiency.
“Bottom-line, these technologies work because they help show animals maintain health and convert more nutrients to energy and growth,” said Rodriguez. “More available nutrients means more available energy to go beyond baseline health towards hair quality and skin health where other show feeds miss this energy requirement.”
“Our show families have already seen success in the ring with ShoMax,” said Justin Little, Account Manager for Ralco. “All seven of the first steers we had on ShoMax made the sale at the State Fair of Texas with one winning Grand Champion Market Steer,” said Little. “Additionally, we had animals at American Royal in Kansas City with two of three winning in their class and one going on to be named Grand Champion Market Steer there as well.”
“Ultimately, we’ve always been committed to helping show families,” said Lanoue. “Now we’re thrilled to help beef show families on their journey to the ring as well.”