NAMA to host ‘Breaking New Ground’ agri-marketing conference

The National Agri-Marketing Association will be hosting its annual Agri-Marketing Conference & Trade Show in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday through Thursday, July 20-22.

The event will actually kick-off Monday, July 19 at 2 p.m., with a TopGolf benefit for the NAMA Foundation. But, the nitty-gritty begins at noon on Tuesday and runs through noon on Thursday.

On Tuesday, there will be a small marketing department workshop starting at noon. The theme of the workshop is: “Equipping Your Small Marketing Department to Survive and Thrive.”

The 30-minute sessions are targeted to ag retailers, equipment dealers, small manufacturers and other small or in-house marketing departments. They will focus on topics such as media strategies for every budget, digits – understanding and best practices, planning and budgeting, as well as public relations.

At 3 p.m., leaders and first time conference attendees are invited to attend an orientation. Then, at 5 p.m., the Best of NAMA Awards Ceremony begins.

Wednesday, things really kick into high gear with the opening general session at 9 a.m., sponsored by John Deere. This event will feature Scott Klososky of Oklahoma, a marketing consultant and founder of the digital strategy firm Future Point of View.

According to the NAMA schedule, Klososky will “walk you through the digital transformation and its formidable impact on your industry; technologies that are currently impacting your industry, including the Internet of Things, automation, wearable devices, cashless society, hyper-personalization, cybersecurity and much more.”