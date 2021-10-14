Agriculture continues as prime focus for Kansas climate team

Intently focused on the weather information needs for farmers and ranchers for over 30 years as the assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University, Mary Knapp has consistently put agriculture at the center of her climate analyses.

At the start of each of the four seasons, when NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issues its three-month outlook, Knapp has articulately provided detailed weather and climate information that farmers and ranchers use as important decision making tools in planting, harvest and raising cattle.

As Knapp prepared to retire from her position as assistant state climatologist in Kansas, a position she’s held since 1988, what she’ll miss most is the variety.

“That variety includes the tasks to accomplish, the clients, interactions with the public, and types of information requested,” Knapp said.

She also plans to stay active in the invaluable Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network – known as CoCoRaHS. The backyard network of weather observers is eager to contribute weather information from any area.

With their focus heavily on agriculture, Knapp can’t say enough about the importance of making weather and climate information available.

“I appreciate the support that Kansas State University continues to provide for the program. It’s through that support, along with the collaboration of my colleagues and activities on the regional and national level that allow work I performed to continue and succeed,” Knapp said, adding, “And the program will continue.”