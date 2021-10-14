Agriculture continues as prime focus for Kansas climate team

Intently focused on the weather information needs for farmers and ranchers for over 30 years as the assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University, Mary Knapp has consistently put agriculture at the center of her climate analyses.
At the start of each of the four seasons, when NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issues its three-month outlook, Knapp has articulately provided detailed weather and climate information that farmers and ranchers use as important decision making tools in planting, harvest and raising cattle.
As Knapp prepared to retire from her position as assistant state climatologist in Kansas, a position she’s held since 1988, what she’ll miss most is the variety.
“That variety includes the tasks to accomplish, the clients, interactions with the public, and types of information requested,” Knapp said.
She also plans to stay active in the invaluable Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network – known as CoCoRaHS. The backyard network of weather observers is eager to contribute weather information from any area.
With their focus heavily on agriculture, Knapp can’t say enough about the importance of making weather and climate information available.
“I appreciate the support that Kansas State University continues to provide for the program. It’s through that support, along with the collaboration of my colleagues and activities on the regional and national level that allow work I performed to continue and succeed,” Knapp said, adding, “And the program will continue.”
She said the department is actively working to refill her position.
“I urge your readers to continue to follow the climate updates, the weekly drought updates, and other information that is available both on our climate website (climate.ksu.edu) and our Mesonet website (mesonet.ksu.edu),” Knapp said.
Knapp’s team member; Christopher “Chip” Redmond, assistant meteorologist at Kansas State University and KSU Weather Data Library/Mesonet manager, has been working with Knapp at K-State for eight years.
“Mary is an incredibly talented, humble and supportive person to work with, and her knowledge and experience of climatology and agriculture and how they relate is incredible,” Redmond said.
Always willing to go the extra mile and selflessly assist with any project, Knapp fosters a relaxed work atmosphere that is extremely conducive to new ideas and team cohesiveness, Redmond shared.
With the recruiting process underway to fill Knapp’s position, Redmond continues working with other staff to ensure the products they create continue to reach their users. They preserve and enhance the climate record in the state of Kansas.
“It’s amazing to look at the written weather records from pre-1900, and I get satisfaction knowing that in another 100 years, hopefully someone will be looking at this data and thinking the same thing,” Redmond said.
The uses of data go far beyond "what is the temperature" or "how much did it rain last night.” Learning how the data is interpreted and filling data requests (especially the unusual ones) is quite fascinating, Redmond said. He’s keenly aware of how much farmers and ranchers and anyone in agriculture are “completely dependent on weather/climate” – more so than probably any other industry in the state.
“Products we develop at the Weather Data Library and the Mesonet are intended to enhance decision makers’ understanding of those relationships and to (hopefully) increase successes,” Redmond said.
Redmond also works with the local volunteer fire department and fights western wildfires as either a meteorologist on a regional incident management team or as a firefighter. He enjoys spending time with his family, storm chasing and dirt track racing.
Redmond was born and raised in Ohio and attended both Ohio University and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, obtaining degrees in atmospheric science. His wife grew up on a farm.
“So, farming has been a part of our lives that we hold close to our heart,” he said.
Although Knapp didn’t grow up on a farm, she and her family spent summers on her grandfather's farm in northeastern Iowa.
“That is where my interest in agriculture developed, and while I grew up in the city (Junction City, Kansas), our yard was extremely large and we had apple trees, pear trees, plum trees, peach trees, grape vines, and vegetable gardens,” Knapp said.
They enjoyed canning, preserves, home-made pickles, which further extended her connection to agriculture.
Knapp attended K-State where she majored in agronomy.
“Most of my climatology/meteorology training came with the work that I performed, and on the job under the previous state climatologist Dr. Dean Bark, who retired in 1989,” she said.
COVID really didn't have an impact on Knapp’s decision to retire now.
“If anything, I delayed a little longer, so that K-State was in its phase-out mode with less limitations on hiring,” said Knapp, who plans to stay in the Manhattan, Kansas area. She reached her full retirement age and wanted the flexibility to do as she pleased.
Knapp is one of 13 children and has sisters in Riley and Ogden. Other siblings live in Topeka, Emporia and Tonganoxie, Kansas. Other siblings live a little farther afield in Texas and Colorado.
Redmond is appealing directly to farmers to provide input on any weather or climate needs they have, so that meteorologists can gear more micro-scale forecasts or weather information to the farmers and ranchers.
“Is there something users don't have, that they want?” Redmond is asking. “Let us know. We don't receive enough feedback!”
Contact meteorologist Chip Redmond at christopherredmond@ksu.edu or 785-477-6204.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.