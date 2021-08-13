Four finalists named for Kansas Leopold Award

Four inspiring Kansas producers who are dedicated to conservation have been selected as finalists for the 2021 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
The finalists are:
Vance and Louise Ehmke of Healy
The Ehmkes remain profitable while conserving soil and water, by experimenting with crops like triticale. This cross between wheat and rye is popular as cattle feed and produces enough crop residue to protect fields from soil erosion. With more than 50 playas on their land, the Ehmkes are involved in research, education and outreach on playas’ contribution to recharging the Ogallala aquifer. They also have hundreds of acres for migratory bird and pollinator habitat.
Ray and Susan Flickner of Wichita
The Flickner family farms in McPherson, Hodgeman, Dickinson and Norton counties. They installed sub-surface drip irrigation technology to become more efficient with water and nutrient applications on crops. They experiment with cover crops to improve water infiltration and suppress weeds. Their Flickner Innovation Farm is a collaboration of more than a dozen university, industry and agency partners where new methods to improve soil health and conserve water are demonstrated.
Dwane Roth of Manhattan
Roth owns Big D Farms in Finney County. He uses cover crops to build soil health and combat wind erosion on sandy soils. As one of Kansas’ first Water Technology Farmers, he is passionate about addressing declining water levels and extending the life of the Ogallala aquifer. His participation involves researching and testing new irrigation strategies and technologies that maintain crop production while reducing water usage.
Glenn and Barbara Walker of Brookville
The Walkers are improving soil health, wildlife habitat and water distribution on their properties in Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell and Saline counties. By using rotational grazing to feed their beef cattle, they are also managing grassland to improve habitat for greater prairie chickens, turkeys and deer. Their investment in removing invasive red cedar trees improves water resources. Several of their properties are enrolled in the Kansas Walk-in Hunting program.
The Kansas Leopold Conservation Award will be presented at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts’ 77th annual convention in Wichita in November. The award recipient will receive $10,000 and a crystal award.
“The Ranchland Trust of Kansas congratulates the finalists for the Leopold Conservation Award. RTK is proud to be a supporter of this award showcasing and celebrating the achievements of landowners who invest and succeed in conservation efforts of private lands,” said Chelsea Good, Ranchland Trust of Kansas vice chairman.
“Recipients of this award are real life examples of conservation-minded agriculture,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system and rural economy.”
The first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award recipient was named in 2015. The 2020 recipient was Flying W Ranch, operated by Josh and Gwen Hoy of Cedar Point.