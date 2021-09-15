 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grape stomping a fruitful event at Kansas State Fair
featured

Grape stomping a fruitful event at Kansas State Fair

Grape Stomping KS State Fair (1).jpg

Grape Stomp winner Jordan Roemerman, left, marketing manager for Kansas Tourism, makes a mash at the Kansas State Fair with state Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

 Submitted photo from Kansas Department of Agriculture

Stomping and squashing grapes while saluting the grape and farm wine industries in Kansas was an enjoyable tradition and spectacular sight to see during the Kansas State Fair’s 15th annual Grape Stomp Saturday, Sept. 11 at Lake Talbott in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Grape Stomping KS State Fair (2).jpg

Another Grape Stomp winner Paula Landoll-Smith of Marysville holds a wine gift basket. She serves as the Kansas Chamber representative for the Kansas State Fair Board.

For the first time, Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam jumped into the fray, but ultimately the winners were fair board member Paula Landoll Smith of Marysville and also Jordan Roemerman, who serves as marketing manager for Kansas Tourism. They pounded their feet to get the job done on the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage.

Grape Stomping KS State Fair (3).JPG

Grapes from the Grape Stomp in 2019.

The fruitful event recognized the economic contributions of 59 farm wineries throughout Kansas.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News