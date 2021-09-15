Grape stomping a fruitful event at Kansas State Fair

Stomping and squashing grapes while saluting the grape and farm wine industries in Kansas was an enjoyable tradition and spectacular sight to see during the Kansas State Fair’s 15th annual Grape Stomp Saturday, Sept. 11 at Lake Talbott in Hutchinson, Kansas.

For the first time, Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam jumped into the fray, but ultimately the winners were fair board member Paula Landoll Smith of Marysville and also Jordan Roemerman, who serves as marketing manager for Kansas Tourism. They pounded their feet to get the job done on the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage.

The fruitful event recognized the economic contributions of 59 farm wineries throughout Kansas.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

