Kansas governor recognizes ag month

A Kansas family farm was treated to special guests; when the governor and agriculture secretary toured their facilities near Lawrence March 9.

Gov. Laura Kelly used the occasion to proclaim March Kansas Agriculture Month.

Juniper Hill Farms President Scott Thellman hosted Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam and provided a tour of their greenhouse where tomatoes are growing.

“Kansas has long been recognized as an essential agricultural state. Our farmers and ranchers work hard to put food on the table for families around the globe,” Kelly said, in a statement, on site at the farm.

She said she was proud to celebrate ag month at a first-generation farm that will “ensure that our agriculture sector grows for years to come.”

The tour included a walkthrough of propagation greenhouses, production greenhouses, grain bins and a new agritourism and event space.

Sharing the state’s pride in celebrating farmers, ranchers and agribusiness in Kansas, Secretary Beam, honored the steadfast dedication of farmers and their love of the land.

“Farming is faced with many challenges, including unstable weather, uncertainty of the markets and increasing expenses, and yet the people in agriculture stand strong and continue to work hard day in and day out to feed the nation and the world,” he said during the farm tour.

Here’s how Kansas ranks in agriculture production:

• First in wheat and sorghum