Kansas looks for ways to use hemp that tests too high for THC

Hemp growers in Kansas are waiting to hear about certain rules being finalized.
The Hemp Advisory Board to the Kansas Department of Agriculture met March 19, 2021 to discuss potential changes and modifications for the Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program rules and regulations. The changes are based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s final rule establishing a Domestic Hemp Production Program. Kansas officials are working to make their rules align with the federal regulations, which became effective March 22.
The Kansas hemp board didn’t vote at its last meeting, but members covered topics of increased interest to hemp growers.
So far, some growers haven’t had enough time to provide samples of cannabis plants to make allowances for hemp’s varying levels of THC. The advisory board is considering extending the time-frame that licensed hemp growers must collect samples from their plants from 15 to 30 days. This would also increase the window in which hemp could be harvested to better allow for variance in weather and agricultural practices.
“It makes sense,” board member Kelly Rippel said. “As far as these direct changes, it’s important that we match the USDA rule.”
Also, the Kansas Department of Agriculture is considering whether to amend language that previously required growers to throw out “hot” hemp with THC levels higher than 0.3%. Rather than requiring all such hemp to be disposed of, another consideration is to remediate that hemp, possibly by mixing or blending it.
Remediation can also occur by removing and destroying flower material, while retaining stalk, stems, leaf material and seeds. Remediation can also occur by shredding the entire plant into a biomass, then re-testing the shredded material.
Since Jan. 8, the Kansas Department of Agriculture has licensed growers commercially. Hemp farmers were able to grow hemp in 2019 for the first season, but those last two years of growing hemp in Kansas were limited to grower-specific research projects including one at Kansas State University. This season growing industrial hemp on a commercial scale has been made possible in Kansas through the 2018 farm bill.
In 2020, 4,000 acres of industrial hemp were planted in Kansas, but only about 700 acres were harvested. The difference was attributed to crop loss due to environmental and grower constraints.
Future hemp production will depend on markets, and certain areas may not be suitable for growing.
