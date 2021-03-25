Kansas looks for ways to use hemp that tests too high for THC

Hemp growers in Kansas are waiting to hear about certain rules being finalized.

The Hemp Advisory Board to the Kansas Department of Agriculture met March 19, 2021 to discuss potential changes and modifications for the Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program rules and regulations. The changes are based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s final rule establishing a Domestic Hemp Production Program. Kansas officials are working to make their rules align with the federal regulations, which became effective March 22.

The Kansas hemp board didn’t vote at its last meeting, but members covered topics of increased interest to hemp growers.

So far, some growers haven’t had enough time to provide samples of cannabis plants to make allowances for hemp’s varying levels of THC. The advisory board is considering extending the time-frame that licensed hemp growers must collect samples from their plants from 15 to 30 days. This would also increase the window in which hemp could be harvested to better allow for variance in weather and agricultural practices.

“It makes sense,” board member Kelly Rippel said. “As far as these direct changes, it’s important that we match the USDA rule.”

Also, the Kansas Department of Agriculture is considering whether to amend language that previously required growers to throw out “hot” hemp with THC levels higher than 0.3%. Rather than requiring all such hemp to be disposed of, another consideration is to remediate that hemp, possibly by mixing or blending it.