Kansas proposes lump sum for CRP incentive

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s conservation division is proposing a one-time early payout of state incentives for landowners already enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program under the Kansas Water Quality Buffer Initiative.
A public hearing on the rule is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Despite the lump-sum payout, the landowner is still responsible for carrying out the 10- to 15-year CRP agreement. The state says making one payment will reduce the cost and time associated with administering the checks and keeping track of ownership changes, according to the economic impact statement for K.A.R. 11-9-5.
A copy of the proposed regulation is available online at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment.
Proceedings will be held via a video conferencing system due to COVID. Participants must preregister. Written comments can be submitted online before the hearing or sent to Kansas Department of Agriculture, attn. Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.
For more information, contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.