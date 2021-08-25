Labor Day tractor cruise in the Heartland for special cause

When the Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise gets underway Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6 with farmers converging in Everest, Kansas, it will be an emotional event that’s truly making a difference.

Organizer and farmer Keith Olsen of nearby Horton, Kansas, in Brown County has been hosting the tractor cruise for 13 years to raise funds for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF). The rare neuro-genetic disorder left his teenaged daughter, Ingrid, unable to speak or walk without assistance since she was born.

Ingrid, 16 now and a junior in high school, is the younger daughter of Keith and Denise Olsen. Her older sister, Grete, is a junior at Kansas State University majoring in ag economics.

Keith Olsen, a farmer who grows corn and soybeans and has a cow-calf operation, says Ingrid can still speak only two or three words sometimes. She communicates largely with sounds and gestures, and the Olsens have a communication device they encourage her to use, although they acknowledge that’s a long-term process.

“It’s kind of a day by day thing – making progress in some areas and slower in others,” mom Denise Olsen said. “We continually work to find things that interest her in making further improvements.”

This year’s tractor cruise and other local fundraisers nationwide are vital in driving improvements for individuals with Angelman’s syndrome.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved because we’re getting close to some great therapies and even closer to a cure,” said Kitty Murphy, a special events coordinator with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. “One of our leading researchers believes we will likely see a cure for AS in our lifetime.”