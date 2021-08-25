Labor Day tractor cruise in the Heartland for special cause

When the Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise gets underway Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6 with farmers converging in Everest, Kansas, it will be an emotional event that’s truly making a difference.
Organizer and farmer Keith Olsen of nearby Horton, Kansas, in Brown County has been hosting the tractor cruise for 13 years to raise funds for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF). The rare neuro-genetic disorder left his teenaged daughter, Ingrid, unable to speak or walk without assistance since she was born.
Ingrid, 16 now and a junior in high school, is the younger daughter of Keith and Denise Olsen. Her older sister, Grete, is a junior at Kansas State University majoring in ag economics.
Keith Olsen, a farmer who grows corn and soybeans and has a cow-calf operation, says Ingrid can still speak only two or three words sometimes. She communicates largely with sounds and gestures, and the Olsens have a communication device they encourage her to use, although they acknowledge that’s a long-term process.
“It’s kind of a day by day thing – making progress in some areas and slower in others,” mom Denise Olsen said. “We continually work to find things that interest her in making further improvements.”
This year’s tractor cruise and other local fundraisers nationwide are vital in driving improvements for individuals with Angelman’s syndrome.
“It’s an exciting time to be involved because we’re getting close to some great therapies and even closer to a cure,” said Kitty Murphy, a special events coordinator with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. “One of our leading researchers believes we will likely see a cure for AS in our lifetime.”
These long-awaited developments are credited to fundraisers like the tractor cruise. There are three clinical trials currently ongoing in the ASF clinics, and over 23 pharmaceutical companies examining ways that they can treat or cure AS. In less than seven years, the foundation has built a network of 18 clinics nationwide; specifically for Angelman Syndrome.
Angelman’s syndrome occurs in one of 15,000 live births or about 500,000 people worldwide. It’s caused when the maternal UBE3A gene in the 15th chromosome is either missing or damaged during development. Since the mother’s 15th chromosome has loss of function, researchers in the three current clinical trials are looking for ways to activate the father’s 15th chromosome which goes dormant when the embryo forms. They have been successful in making this happen in lab mouse models – a big advancement toward an eventual cure and effective treatments, Murphy said.
Angelman syndrome shares symptoms and characteristics with other disorders including autism, cerebral palsy and Prader-Willi syndrome, and due to the common characteristics, misdiagnosis occurs often, Murphy said.
At the tractor cruse, each driver gives a $40 donation, and all funds raised go to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
“I get the privilege to work with families like the Olsens, and without them, we wouldn’t be on the edge of treatment,” Murphy said. “Keith is my hero, really.”
Keith and Denise Olsen and their daughters enjoy meeting new friends and seeing old friends at the tractor cruise. People bring their tractors from all over the Midwest – from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. Some enjoy just watching the spectacular tractor cruise. Typically, 50 drivers participate. Keith hopes to increase that this year.
The event beings Labor Day morning at Everest Middle School with registration and appreciative words from Keith and Denise from 8:30-10:15 a.m. The tractor cruise rolls out of the school parking lot at 10:30 a.m., and travels on all black-top roads.
Lunch will be provided by the Atchison County Boys Club from Lancaster, Kansas.
The Olsens say they are immensely appreciative for all the support. They plan to keep hosting the Angelman fundraiser on Labor Day every year, as long as they can.
People always like to stop and meet Ingrid.
“She will meet and greet them, but she can’t answer them,” Keith said.
It’s hoped treatment and cures will help mitigate the seizures Ingrid and others with AS have, and help them develop skills to have a fuller life.
Denise said, that she and Keith look forward to one day hearing what Ingrid wants to say.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.