Lack of workers inhibits Kansas ag growth

A lack of a skilled agriculture workforce is a top inhibitor of growth and expansion for many Kansas agriculture entities, according to a survey conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
Aiming to support growth in agriculture and understand seeks to help the industry better understand workforce needs among agricultural employers, the state conducted the second Kansas Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey in 2022. Results were analyzed by the Agricultural Land Use Survey Center at Kansas State University.
The survey was emailed to over 25,000 businesses with 1,192 choosing to participate. Participating businesses employ 27,466 individuals in Kansas and 9,244 outside of Kansas. Respondents were asked to self-select the major category that applied to their business.
“We are committed to growing agriculture in Kansas, and that centers around a reliable and capable workforce,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said in a news release. “We know recruiting and retaining skilled, talented workers to fill critical roles is a priority of the agriculture industry in our state.”
The survey findings will be used along with action items developed at the Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth, which was held in August, to help direct the department’s vision in serving the farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.
Employers and state agencies need to work together to find or develop programs so that businesses may implement successful on-the-job training, according to state officials. By working with secondary schools and postsecondary educational institutions, they say the agriculture industry can develop beneficial partnerships that will help teach the skills and content needed by employers and will help the industry gain access to trained future employees.
The final report can be viewed at agriculture.ks.gov/workforce.