OneRD annual Notice of Guarantee Fee rates

The Rural Business-Cooperative Service, Rural Housing Service and the Rural Utilities Service agencies of the Rural Development mission area within the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a document announcing the Guarantee Fee rates, guarantee percent for guaranteed loans, the periodic retention fee and fee for issuance of the loan note guarantee prior to construction completion for FY 2021, to be used when applying for guarantee loans under the aforementioned guarantee loan types.
For information specific to this notice contact Michele Brooks, Director, Regulations Management, Rural Development Innovation Center — Regulations Management, USDA, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, STOP 1522, Room 4266, South Building, Washington, DC 20250-1522. Telephone: (202) 690-1078. Email michele.brooks@wdc.usda.gov.
For information regarding implementation contact your respective Rural Development State Office listed here: http://www.rd.usda.gov/browse-state.
