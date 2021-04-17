 Skip to main content
RMA extends COVID-19 flexibilities

The Risk Management Agency announced it is extending crop insurance flexibilities for producers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize that American agriculture continues to face challenges due to the pandemic," RMA Administrator Martin Barbre said in a news release. "RMA remains committed to providing flexibility that supports the health and safety of all parties while also ensuring that the federal crop insurance program continues to serve as a vital risk management tool."

