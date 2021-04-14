Sorghum exports to China continue to flow with the Asian giant making purchases in the first half of January of 1.7 million bushels for the 2020/21 marketing year and 3.9 million bushels for the 2021/22 marketing year which starts September 2021. This week's purchases bring the total for the 2020/21 marketing year to 200.3 million bushels, or 73% of the USDA projected exports just over four months into the marketing year. Basis remains steady in the interior where we continue to hear of contracts for fall 2021 being made at up to $5.35/bushel. Basis on the gulf is steady with sorghum trading at 132% of corn.
Sorghum Export Report
