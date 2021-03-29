Strengthening the entry-level health care workforce: Finding a path

Demands on the healthcare system have been increasing due to the aging of the population, increased prevalence of chronic disease and continuing high levels of mental and substance use disorders. There is a maldistribution of existing health care resources, resulting in shortages in some provider types in many settings and geographic areas, which may worsen over time as demands increase. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted health service delivery and has prompted a re-examination of how best to meet the population’s health care needs and build a health system that maximizes value.
Better use of the entry-level health care workers can be a partial solution to some service gaps, but their expanded effective use faces many challenges. The EHCW workforce (defined as healthcare workers with less than bachelor-level education) is heterogeneous. It is made up of many types of workers, who work in a wide variety of health care settings, including long-term care, behavioral health, primary and acute care and community health. Despite their differing roles, there are common challenges:
• Licensing, certification, training and job requirements vary across worker type and across states, which can hinder these workers being used to their full potential.
• In general, EHCW receive low pay and may lack benefits and economic security. They may be exposed to personal risk and stress in their work. (The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced this point). They also often lack clear paths to career advancement and access to high-quality training programs.
• Federal efforts addressing these workers are spread across several Departments, and HHS programs have been limited. Where the Department does support efforts to utilize these types of workers, evaluations of such efforts is, in most cases, scant. The Health Profession Opportunity Grant Program in the Agency for Children and Families is a notable exception.
• Basic data on these types of workers is scarce.
Addressing these challenges is important because of the contributions of these workers in expanding access to care, supporting value-based care in a variety of settings and in building their own rewarding career path. Benefits can accrue to the health system, patients and importantly to the workers and their families.
The country has recently lost millions of jobs as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Many of these jobs may not come back for some time, and given the increasing needs in the healthcare sector, expanding the role and size of the EHCW may be one promising approach to increasing employment opportunities, particularly for younger workers.