The Digital Divide in U.S. mobile technology and speeds

High-speed Internet access, or broadband, is critical to economic opportunity, job creation, education, and civic engagement. Yet, there is a digital divide between people who have access to high speed Internet/advanced telecommunications, and those who do not. Currently, most of the discussion regarding the digital divide focuses on access to fixed broadband networks. In this paper, we examine the digital divide as it relates to mobile broadband. Specifically, we explore the following two research questions. First, is there a digital divide in how certain groups access mobile broadband as measured by the mobile connection technology? Second, is there a digital divide in the quality of their mobile broadband as measured by download and upload speeds? We investigate the first question by running a multinomial logit of the type of on-air connection (WiFi vs. 3G, Non-LTE 4G, or LTE) on U.S. county demographics and characteristics, as well as technological variables; and we investigate the second question by running separate OLS regressions of log download and upload speed for each technology on U.S. county demographics and characteristics, and technological variables. Connection technology and speed data from the last six months of 2016 are obtained from the Ookla Speedtest app, and U.S. Census data are used to provide local demographic information and other county characteristics. Overall, we conclude that the mobile digital divide does exist across certain dimensions. Rural areas are somewhat more dependent on non-WiFi mobile technology and experience slower speeds on their mobile connections. We also find that counties with higher minority populations are more likely to use older mobile technologies and experience slower speeds. Counties with older populations are more likely to use mobile technologies and are more likely to have slower speeds. Counties with larger households are more likely to use WiFi and also have faster WiFi. Indicators of economic health, as well as technological and infrastructure related variables, have mixed and complicated effects. These complex results suggest that future research and on-the-ground data are necessary to further examine the nature of the mobile digital divide.
Americans today depend on the Internet for many facets of daily life, including access to employment, education, entertainment, and health care opportunities. Thus, consumers expect and require high-speed broadband at home, at work, and while on the go. But there are still too many parts of this country where broadband is unavailable, and too many populations that are underserved. The Federal Communications Commission has recognized the importance of providing high-speed Internet access to all Americans, and one of the Commission’s top priorities is to close the digital divide between those who have access to cutting-edge communications services and those who do not. In addition, Congress has tasked the Commission with “encourag[ing] the deployment on a reasonable and timely basis of advanced telecommunications capability to all Americans,” and to regularly report on the progress of this deployment.
A 1999 National Telecommunications and Information Administration report gave an iconic definition of the digital divide as: “the divide between those with access to new technologies and those without.” We focus on a different but related divide – the digital divide in the quality of service experienced by different demographic groups. In our framework, improved quality includes newer technology or higher speeds. While most of the discussion regarding the digital divide focuses on access to fixed broadband networks, we focus specifically on mobile broadband.
It tends to be cheaper and more flexible than fixed broadband and may be available in areas that are not currently reached by fixed broadband networks.
FCC data from year-end 2017 suggest that not all consumers have access to high quality mobile service. If high-speed mobile broadband is defined as LTE with minimum advertised download/upload speeds of 5/1 Mbps, then 0.2% of Americans do not have access to high-speed mobile service, with that number rising to 0.9% in rural areas and to approximately 3% on Tribal lands. If it is further specified that in addition to LTE coverage, high-speed mobile service requires median actual speeds of 10/3 Mbps, then approximately 11% of all Americans and approximately 31% of Americans in rural areas do not have access.
In order to better address this digital divide in mobile services, we must first understand the factors that cause a community to be more or less likely to have access to these services. Specifically, we explore the following two research questions. First, is there a digital divide in how certain groups access mobile broadband as measured by the mobile connection technology? Second, is there a digital divide in the quality of their mobile broadband as measured by download and upload speed?
To investigate the digital divide in technology types, we run a multinomial logit of the type of on-air connection (WiFi vs. 3G, Non-LTE 4G, or LTE) 9 on U.S. county demographics and characteristics, as well as technological variables. To investigate the digital divide in quality, we run separate ordinary least squares regressions of log download and upload speed for each technology on U.S. county demographics and characteristics, and technological variables. Connection technology and speed data are obtained from the Ookla Speedtest app from the last six months of 2016. This is combined with U.S. Census data from the same time period, which are used to provide local demographic information and other county characteristics.
As seen in Table 1, we find evidence consistent with a digital divide of differential access to newer over older technologies. For convenience, we will use the term “mobile” to refer to three progressively newer and higher quality technologies: 3G, Non-LTE 4G, and LTE. We will not refer to WiFi as “mobile” broadband, although we acknowledge that WiFi can be used outside of the home on mobile handsets. We consider WiFi a separate but important case: WiFi is the primary on-air connection mode in our data (83.3%).
Even though the earliest versions of WiFi predate 3G, WiFi speeds are comparable to or often faster than LTE. Counties with higher population density and counties with more minorities are more likely to have speed tests taken over older mobile technologies than over LTE or WiFi. This builds on previous research, which has shown that urban and minority consumers are becoming increasingly reliant on mobile broadband. The evidence of a mobile digital divide across economic dimensions is somewhat mixed; higher income and higher unemployment rates both lead to relatively more tests taken over WiFi. For tests that are taken over mobile technologies, both variables also lead to fewer tests taken over 3G, compared to both LTE and Non-LTE 4G. The existing infrastructure in a county also seems to have an effect. For example, counties with less wireline phone adoption are less likely to have tests taken over WiFi, and counties with more providers of a particular mobile technology are more likely to have tests taken over that technology.
With some notable exceptions, the nature of the mobile digital divide is similar when we examine download and upload speeds. Population density is associated with faster speeds. Counties with higher minority populations seem to face slower speeds: a notable exception are counties with a higher proportion of African Americans, where speeds appear to be higher for some older mobile technologies. Speeds are faster in counties with higher median household incomes, but unemployment again has the opposite effect, with an increase in the unemployment rate being associated with slower mobile broadband speeds but faster WiFi speeds. The impact of infrastructure is mixed: lower wireline phone adoption is associated with lower speeds, while more competition seems to have a positive effect on older mobile technologies but have a negative effect for LTE or WiFi.
OEA Working Paper 51
Office of Economics and Analytics
Federal Communications Commission