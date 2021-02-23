USDA announces Dr. Carrie Castille as new NIFA director

Many of you may have seen the exciting news that Dr. Carrie Castille has been named as the new, permanent director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. She began her role as NIFA director on Jan. 4, and is the first female NIFA director in a non-acting role.
Dr. Castille has a wide range of experience with the agency as a NIFA stakeholder, a faculty member at a partner land-grant university, as a USDA colleague and as a leader in both the Vilsack and Perdue USDA administrations. Having worked with NIFA in so many different aspects gives her a unique view of the organization and the customers we serve.