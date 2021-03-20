Web soil survey enhanced with improved display of ecological site information

The National Soil Survey Center is pleased to announce an update to the information display for Ecological Sites on Web Soil Survey. Web Soil Survey users will now see a new tab named “Ecological Sites.”
Within this tab, users can view a thematic map and a table. Both can be added to the Printable Version and Shopping Cart. The thematic map displays the dominant NRCS ecological site for each map unit. The ecological site is determined using the dominant condition aggregation method. The table is displayed below the map and shows all the ecological sites in each map unit.
Links to the Ecosystem Dynamics Interpretative Tool are available in the Ecological Site column.