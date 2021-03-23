Your cattle, data and the grid

Value begins at breeding with an eye on where your customer makes the most money. Eventually, that customer is the feedyard.
No doubt, your main priority is to raise a healthy and efficient calf. But other traits and implications drive profit.
"For example, say a commercial rancher is purchasing bulls in the top 10% for terminal traits," Dykstra says. "If you’re not in tune with how those traits are moving the needle for the feedyard, then how will you merchandise feeder calves to their greatest advantage?"
Taking greater insight to the next bull sale, you can align your priorities with those next in the supply chain. Do you need a bull that adds more ribeye? Or is it time to emphasize marbling, which likely adds more profit potential for the feedyard and packer?
Feedyards focused on high-quality cattle are more likely to take advantage of the grid. The CAB premium, on top of the Choice price, is the clearest market signal to incentivize the production chain to create more cattle that meet the brand’s standards and its growing consumer demand. Qualifying carcasses earn $1.7 million in grid premiums each week.
Are you capturing some of that value?