Net herd-replacement cost is a frequently underestimated expense on dairies. It’s a significant determining factor in overall dairy profitability.
Producers often view having plenty of heifers as the most effective hedge against herd-replacement cost. While that may be a proud testament to reproduction management and genetic selection, if there are more heifers than needed it’s a drain on operational performance and profitability.
Knowing and understanding net herd-replacement cost and managing that margin can improve an operation’s performance, cash flow and profitability. It’s important to note that net herd-replacement cost is not the cost of raising a heifer. Rather it’s her value as a replacement compared to her cull value.
Net herd-replacement cost per hundredweight is the difference between the cost of a replacement heifer and the value of the replaced cull cow. If a cow is valued at $1,700 and the cull value is $700 cash, the net herd-replacement cost is $1,000.
- If a 1,000-cow dairy has 300 cull cows and a mortality rate of 50 cows annually, it will have a total cull-cow revenue of $210,000.
- The net herd-replacement cost would be $385,000 – which is 350 multiplied by $1,700 minus $210,000.
- If the herd shipped 27 million pounds a year, the net herd-replacement cost would be $1.43 per hundredweight.
There are a number of ways to manage that margin and reduce its impact on total cost of production.
Begin by establishing a target replacement rate so performance in key areas can be benchmarked. For a 1,000 cow dairy – dry cows included – with a calving interval of 24 months, a replacement rate of 30 percent, and an 8 percent loss represented by heifers that don’t enter the milking herd, it takes about 648 heifers to maintain herd size. That’s 27 heifers each month. At more than the target number, every additional heifer entering the milking herd increases the replacement rate.
With the goal of reducing additional heifers in mind, set a benchmark for replacement rate. Determine a value for each heifer based on her productive life less her cull value.
Keep in mind increasing milk production can reduce net herd-replacement costs, but it’s just a small piece of the puzzle. To realize true cost savings it’s also important to decrease the number of involuntary culls. Managing that area allows for greater opportunity to increase overall milk production while reducing net herd-replacement costs.
Of course greater cull prices also shrink net herd-replacement costs. Though cull-cow prices have generally been depressed the past two years, there are strategies to increase those values. Managers can establish sound voluntarily culling protocols to reduce the herd’s mortality rate. Proactively culling can also lessen the negative financial impact of death loss.
Soundly managing animal-health basics such as transition-cow management, hoof care and overall herd health can also reduce the number of involuntary culls – and increase the value of cows that are culled.
Reducing net herd-replacement costs is a fundamental component to lessening the overall cost of production and improving profitability. When a strategy is formulated that includes raising the correct number of heifers, wisely choosing which heifers to cull or sell, minimizing mortality and optimizing animal wellbeing, a full barn can be a testament to an operation that is both soundly managed and positioned for profitability.