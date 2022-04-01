Minnesota agriculture license plate shares message of diversity

More than four years in the making, a new Minnesota license plate was released in February that supports agriculture education for young people.

The new agriculture license plate benefits Minnesota FFA Foundation and Minnesota 4-H programs dedicated to agriculture.

The license features two sets of youthful hands holding fertile soil and a living plant. A sunrise illuminates a growing farm field and country road, as well as the promise of blue skies above.

Nearly 100 drawings from FFA’ers and 4-H’ers provided the inspiration for the plate’s design.

Two sets of hands holding seedlings represent the 4-H’ers pledge to use their “hands for larger service.” The rising sun gives a nod to FFA’s opening ceremony, a “token of a new era in agriculture.”

The plate was given permission for creation and use by legislation passed in 2021. Now available at a deputy registrar office or through the mail using the special application form, the cost is $15.50, plus a minimum contribution of $20, and an $11 filing fee. A $20 contribution will be required annually to use the place, as well as annual license fees.

The funds raised will be divided equally to support FFA programs and ag programs as delivered by 4-H.

“We really encourage the ag license plate and getting it on their vehicles,” said Minnesota FFA State President Emily Matejka. “It’s super awesome that everyone has been involved with that. It’s a long time coming.”