A movie can’t teach us everything, but it’s a start

My wife and I watched “Nomadland” recently. It’s a good movie – good story, good acting, skillfully done. I’m just not sure what all the fuss is about, because so much of it seemed familiar to me.

Spoiler alert. The movie features a woman who lives in a small town with her husband, a place with only one industry. The factory closed, her husband died, and her town dried up. One day, she got in a van and went on the road ... and just kept going.

Along the way she meets an assortment of people. Some are lost souls, some folks perfectly content living an unsettled life. To make ends meet, she works various jobs – packaging, loading sugarbeets, cleaning toilets – whatever came her way. The back roads of America are an important part of the cast.

Watching the movie, we occasionally commented on the familiar sights: Deserts, sugarbeet piles, the Badlands of South Dakota, Wall Drug, a stormy ocean.

The people were familiar, too. They were a little scruffy, a little prickly, had some bad habits, made questionable choices and proudly displayed stubborn, unreasonable independence – just like a lot of people I’ve lived around my whole life.

Many members of the cast weren’t actors, a fact that made me remember my friend Joann, who would have been a great addition to the movie. In her 85 years, she outlived a couple husbands and then retired. She strived to live as cheaply as possible in order to stretch her money for painting and travel. She pulled a tiny Scamp trailer behind her car so she could go south every winter, as well as visit her children on the East and West coasts. She developed some good gimmicks, one of which was to pull into an RV park and pretend to be senile. Employees would park her camper and set things up for her, because they worried she might smack into something valuable. Joann had one of those smoker/whiskey drinker laughs, and when she told that story, it ended with an evil chuckle. I still miss that laugh.