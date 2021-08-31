A week of complete relaxation – Rainy Lake delivers

I was relaxed.

Really.

Typically, relaxation is not my best thing, but I was seated in a comfortable chair under the shade of a pine tree, enjoying a book and drinking fresh coffee I had not made. The coffee was aiding in the digestion of a lovely lunch. I could see all five of my grandchildren splashing about in cool clear water, and just to one side I could see, bobbing in the gentle waves, a houseboat I had not piloted.

Did I mention I was relaxed?

It was that time of year, when my wife delivers her Christmas present to the universe.

Or at least that part of the universe I care about the most.

A few years ago, she looked at our kids and grandkids and decided they probably had enough stuff. She thought if they wanted more stuff, they could buy the stuff they actually wanted. So instead of Christmas presents, she gives them an annual experience. They’ve enjoyed a train ride to Chicago, a few nights in the Wisconsin Dells, a house on the edge of a lovely lake.

Of which we have 10,000 in Minnesota.

This year, she rented a houseboat on Rainy Lake. If you’re not from Minnesota, you may not know about Rainy Lake. More’s the pity. It lies on the Canadian border with no roads, lots of lakes, a couple thousand islands and remarkable scenery. As a bonus, the air quality index is 25 percent better than the national average and the pollution index is 78 percent better. There’s no cell phone reception, but I’m calling that a feature, not a bug.

The scenery is unbelievable. About 10,000 years ago, the glaciers scraped away everything ugly. All that’s left are massive rock formations, clear water, and forests clinging to a thin veneer of dirt and peat.