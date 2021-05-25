Big Stone Co. in May up for ‘Best Place to Live’ award

Okay, May, thanks. You can stop trying so hard now. Save a little for the other months.

Living where we do, a common discussion at our house is, “What if we lived in a place where the weather was always good? Would we still appreciate it?”

A recent Sunday was one of those great days. Not warm, but respectable for May. The birds were singing, the flowers were blooming – even the clouds were suitably wispy and elegant, drifting downwind in the gentle breeze.

We had guests for lunch. A low stress meal and pleasant conversation. My dad stopped in for a short visit and we talked about crops and a mini family reunion that’s coming up. At 95, it’s been a long year for him, basically a winter in solitary confinement. Vaccinations and springtime have him blooming a little bit, too.

After lunch we took a leisurely stroll around the farm, accompanied by an honor guard of cats and dogs. I explained that it’s a beat-up old farm, but it’s our beat-up farm, and it was looking its best on Sunday. I’ve started excavation for the deep winter greenhouse and our guests asked suitable polite questions.

It’s almost always a mistake for someone to express an interest in what I’m doing. I try to stay low key, and then I get enthusiastic, and go into greater and greater detail. In my zest, I won’t notice their eyes starting to glaze over or that they’re frantically seeking a way to change the subject. I kept myself pretty much under control over the greenhouse project and we wandered down to the old barn foundation and discussed a few options for redevelopment.