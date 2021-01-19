Eating Jamaican food outdoors in Minnesota in January

This morning I’m dealing with a stiff neck, a bothersome splinter, and a few other issues.

I won’t list the other aches and pains, because that’s boring and because most of them are the result of a sledding expedition with my grandchildren. I understand why I won’t get much sympathy.

It’s been a few years since I’ve done much outside winter recreation. Not that I haven’t wanted to – the spirit was willing, but the body was incapable of folding into a sled-sized package.

Times have changed, and I’m proud to say that my $22,000 knee survived yesterday, intact, and the rest of me almost intact. The only real injury I sustained was the look Number 5 gave me after a crash and burn that involved us both. He appeared to hold a grudge after several joint, midair pirouettes. I think he was a little unfair; I’m not convinced it was entirely my fault. To be honest, though, some of the details of the incident are a little sketchy.

We’re used to having most of the clan gather at our house for Sunday dinners. The pandemic has made that a little more complicated. We did all right with picnics and such when the weather was nice, or even tolerable, but now we’re in the middle of winter, in Minnesota. It’s been mild so far, but that’s only by our standards. Most of the world would still consider the climate life-threatening.

But, as the Norwegians say, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes. We’ve gone hiking in different state parks three weeks in a row, with me adding another layer of clothes each time. The group decision this week was to go sledding, which involved me wearing all the clothes I own, plus insulated boots.