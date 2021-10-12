Faroe Islands ‘research’ trip did not disappoint

I drew the curtain open on the bedroom window and saw a dangerous green mountain, a few wisps of brilliant white clouds circling its crest. I grabbed the camera to capture the moment.

I wouldn’t have needed to hurry. The view was the same for a week.

My wife and I have just returned home from some time in the Faroe Islands. It’s one of those places that’s a certain amount of bother to get to, but that’s okay, because it’s kind of a fragile destination. About 50,000 people are spread over 18 small islands, the kind of delicate ecological balance seen in a place where the weather is not your friend.

A number of signs told visitors not to walk on the grass. It wasn’t in a grouchy-old-man way, but in a way that reminded people that every blade of grass was needed for the sheep and having tourists tromp it down was a threat to the livelihood of the farmers.

You don’t believe me? One day we drove a one-way mountain road for five miles to get to a place called Muli, an abandoned village which has the distinction of being the last place in the Faroes to get electricity. You can trust me on this – there was nothing convenient about getting to Muli. We didn’t find other people, but we did find a hay field about the size of our lawn, which had been carefully mowed, raked, and hung on a fence to dry before it was baled. So, don’t walk on the grass, people.

We drove to different areas every day. While we didn’t hit all 18 islands, I believe we spent time on each one we could visit without taking a ferry.