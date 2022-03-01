History is full of stories of tragedy and triumph

I’m writing this on Valentine’s Day, which makes me think of Teddy Roosevelt.

Here’s why. Teddy Roosevelt and his fiancé, Alice Lee, announced their engagement Feb. 14, 1880. Their only child, also named Alice, was born on Feb. 12 four years later. Two days after her birth, also on Valentine’s Day, both Teddy’s wife AND his mother died, his wife of Bright’s Disease and his mother of typhus.

Teddy wrote in his journal, “The light has gone out of my life.” He never spoke of his wife again, tore out the pages of his diary that referred to her and burned the letters they’d written to each other. Then he handed the baby off to his older sister and moved to a ranch he owned near Medora, N.D. He stayed for two years, grieving and rebuilding his body and soul. In letters to his sister asking about the baby, he referred to her as “Baby Lee.” When Roosevelt was 28, he returned to New York, married his next-door neighbor, had five more children and started a career that led him to the White House and beyond.

It’s a fascinating story, even seen as romantic. But when I hear it, what I think is, what about the baby?

I realize Teddy Roosevelt lived in a different world than I. A different world and a different time. He and everyone he knew or was related to was rich beyond anything I can imagine. Not only rich, but powerful, with influence and political power going back 200 years, to a time before the United States was a country. So maybe it wasn’t considered unusual to hand a newborn baby over to a relative, to be raised in a house full of servants. After all, Teddy’s second wife was considered remarkable because she would often spend as much as two or three hours a day with her children, before sending them back to others to feed, bathe, and put to bed. Children in that level of society were often sent to boarding schools, sometimes as young as six or seven.