I draw the line at bean juice, despite pain of gout

I went to the doctor last week with about four issues I wanted checked out. I like to store things up, so I don’t feel like I’m wasting anyone’s time.

First, I pointed out a thing on the top of my head that my sister said I should get looked at. One glance and my medical professional said, “Yeah, that better come off. I’ll send you to a dermatologist.”

“Why?” I asked.

“Just because of where it is,” she said, making a vague gesture towards the top of my head.

“Oh,” I said, “you think it needs to be done carefully because there’s no hair to hide the scar.”

As if I’m worried about scars.

She didn’t say yes, but she didn’t say no either.

As I went out the door to get my head examined, my wife had said, “Show her those things on your back, too.”

I wasn’t aware I had things on my back. It’s been quite some time since I’ve seen my back, except when I use my wife’s makeup mirror to look for wood ticks.

I took off my shirt and my medical professional said, “No problem. Those are just, you know ....”

“You know what?”

“You know,” she said carefully. “Age spots. As we get older ....”

I stopped listening. She lost me when she said “we” because I have shoes as old as she is. I know she was just trying to make me feel better, but it wasn’t working, particularly since we’d just finished discussing the arthritis in my neck that makes turning my head a little like steering a cruise ship.

I felt I had something to teach her. “Here’s the thing,” I said. “Every scar I have represents a learning experience. I think all these ugly spots are just more scars, just experience and insight leaking from my body and leaving visible evidence. Instead of age spots, I feel it would be more appropriate to call these wisdom wounds.”