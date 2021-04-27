Let’s all get a move on ... time’s a’wastin’

We may have had a breakthrough in honoring a basic rule of the universe. On Easter Sunday, I loaded up Grandchildren One through Three to see if the Ranger would start.

It was a perfect day, unlike many Easter Sundays when I can remember the Easter Bunny trudging along in snow up to his little giblets. But on this Sunday, the temperature was over 70 degrees, with sunshine and no wind. It seemed like a perfect day for an outing.

One and Two were in the pickup, but Three was lagging a bit. One opened the window and yelled, “Move it! We’re on Papa time.”

Be still my heart.

Three didn’t move noticeably faster, but it’s the thought that counts.

I’ve never understood why the whole world fails to realize that they’re all moving about one third as fast as they should. Why don’t you want me to be happy? Just pick up the pace, Sparky.

To my knowledge, I’ve never used the phrase, “Papa Time,” but I’m beginning to suspect that it may have been used behind my back.

It makes me wonder about other quirks people may have noticed about me. Just a week ago, we had dinner with our youngest daughter and her husband. We’d gone into the Twin Cities on an errand and took the opportunity to get some food not always available in our neck of the woods. We ordered pizza from a swanky place that uses out-of-the-ordinary ingredients. It was good, but by the time we’d settled down and started to eat, the pizza wasn’t hot ... just sort of room temperature.

My daughter looked at me and said, ‘I’m sorry. I know you like your food hot.”