Lunch time is pretty much ‘I’m on empty, fill ’er up’ time

My sister stayed with us for a few days, so on a pass through the grocery store I picked up some breakfast sausages, a brand new to me. So, artisan sausages ... a treat for her, no doubt.

They were not a resounding success. I believe the phrase settled on by the people in the house, at least those with taste buds, was, “... salted grease gut bombs.”

I was a little grumpy by the judgement. “I bought these just because you were here,” I said. “If I were eating breakfast alone, I would’ve soaked a piece of chocolate angel food cake in milk and had that with three cups of coffee.”

That earned me a look, but then the conversation shifted to what would be done with the several left-over sausages, of which the number was “all.”

I said, “If no one’s home, I’ll probably just stuff them between a couple slices of bread and have them for lunch.”

I got another look.

My wife retired about a year ago and the only downside to the decision, as far as I’m concerned, is that there are witnesses to my eating habits. When she was working, I almost always ate breakfast and lunch alone. If she happened to comment on an odd assortment of missing leftovers – and I sensed judgement in her tone – I always blamed the dog.

Here’s the thing. It’s not that I can’t cook. I ran a café for five years and in all that time I didn’t kill anyone.

At least ... no convictions.

So, even though I do have some skills, noon on a working day is no time to be using them. I think lunch time cooking isn’t so much an art as it is “I’m on empty, fill ’er up.”