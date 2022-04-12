‘Mid-morning’ is relative to wherever you are in life

Number Two spent the weekend at our house and when she got up Sunday morning, she made a request for fresh caramel rolls. I had to go to town for a few groceries for Sunday dinner, so it wasn’t a problem to swing by the coffee shop as well.

I’d been up for a while. I’d read the papers, tidied up the kitchen, cleaned a couple dozen eggs and let the chickens out to graze.

Or whatever it is that chickens do.

After that, I watered the plants in the greenhouse, did a little cleaning in my shop, and took out the trash.

Then I drove the 10 miles to town for caramel rolls, coffees, and a couple items to replenish the larder. When I got there, I realized it was a few minutes before 9 a.m. and the grocery store wasn’t open yet.

I’m guessing this isn’t a problem to anyone who lives anywhere near the equator, but when the length of your daylight hours varies between 8½ hours in the winter to 15½ hours in the summer, getting your work schedule to coincide with business hours can be a little tricky.

We’re not quite there yet, but the days are clearly longer – birds are singing, and the snow is melting. It all sends me into kind of a frenzy. You need to understand – for a few decades, if I was awake, I was working. Not a problem during the hibernation months, but as soon as the snowdrifts faded away, I’d hurry through hog chores so I could drag machinery out of the mud and start replacing springs and shovels. That’s the type of work you could do wearing gloves.