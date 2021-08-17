Miracle of trained volunteer firefighters not an accident

My hometown is kind of a mess. On a recent weekend, our grain elevator, by far the biggest structure in town, suffered a major fire.

The part that burned was constructed of wood – wood that had been drying in the prairie sun for about a century. It held a few thousand bushels of dry wheat, along with all the associated dust and debris. As you can imagine, it made for quite a fire.

It was a frightening experience, because a building full of grain dust is a bomb waiting to go off, and a fire like that can’t be put out unless those fighting it are much closer to it than any rational human would want to be. Late in the evening, after the real work of firefighting was calming down and I felt like I wouldn’t be in the way, I went to town to take a look.

The sight made me weak in the knees with gratitude. No one had been killed, no homes destroyed, and the damage to the elevator, while stunning and expensive, seemed fixable.

A little luck was involved. After weeks of extreme hot, dry weather, we had a good rain a couple of days before the fire, which made the surrounding area less explosively combustible. Plus, in a place where the wind blows all the time, Sunday there was just a gentle breeze. Dry weather with a 30 mile per hour wind could have burned half the town. So – a bit lucky.

That said, it wasn’t all luck. Not by a long shot.

Start with the people who fought the fire. No one was badly hurt, partly because most of the guys have jobs that can hurt them. Of the 10 most dangerous jobs in America, six of them are common in the area where I live. Wanting to come home from work alive and well every day requires habits of care and caution, so they already had a leg up when their jobs as volunteer firefighters kicked in.