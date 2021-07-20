Much good can come from sports, don’t ruin it for a kid

A baseball game. Eleven and 12-year-olds. Roughly one third of the team bursts into tears at some point, many of them after talking to their coach.

Let’s do some math. About 3 million kids play in Little League. Around 3,000 baseball scholarships are awarded each year and there are a few over 1,000 major league baseball players, and one third of those players come from other countries.

I have two points to make. The first is that if you’re in the position of coaching children in a sport the vast majority of whom will never play for a living, or even use to pay for a college education, teaching a kid to field a ground ball is probably the least important lesson you’ll ever impart.

Second, if a third of your team bursts into tears when they make a mistake, you’re a bad coach.

No, no, no – bad coach.

I love sports. I always have. I was a pretty good football player, a mediocre basketball player, but as for my baseball career ... well, practice makes perfect and for me to get to practice involved riding my bike 8 miles one way. If the wind was too strong, I didn’t make it into town. I know that’s not how Lou Gehrig would have done it, and I’m sure the coach didn’t love it, but, hey, I was a little kid.

There is so much good that can come from kids being involved in sports. Just being active, learning how to live in your body, tapping into how much better it feels when your personal machinery is in tune and on point – it’s hard to go wrong. Heck, just being outside on a sunny day makes the world better. Many years ago, as I drove through a small town early one morning, I saw two young women jogging along, their ponytails bouncing in perfect harmony. A block further along I saw a 10-year-old boy riding his bike to practice, wearing a grimy uniform and his baseball glove like a cap. Those 30 seconds of summertime made my whole day a little brighter.