New boots aside, traveling leads to untold discoveries

I bought new boots, comfortable ones. Then I discovered that if you wear a pair of boots for 30 hours or so, they’re not THAT comfortable.

Last December, when the Covid vaccine was released, we made travel plans for a trip to the Faroe Islands.

The Faroes is a group of 18 islands roughly the same size as Big Stone County, where I live. They rise out of the mid North Atlantic, halfway between Norway and Iceland.

Why go there? I’ve never been. Is any other reason needed?

I do have other reasons ... I’m doing research for another book, and I always like to give people the illusion that I know what I’m talking about.

But first we had to get there. I admit, when the vaccine was released in December, I thought we were looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. I couldn’t believe, still can’t believe, the situation we’re in now.

It was a great time to plan a trip. Flights were cheap, hotels and other lodging were begging for business, even the places that were sick of tourists were thinking a few visitors might give a bump to the economy. There were lots of good reasons to travel and one big reason it might not be a good idea.

But we took the chance and lined everything up, and then waited for our turn to get a shot. I was never positive we’d be able to go, but in the end, it worked out. However, I gotta tell you, it was a lot of bother.

Tests, affidavits, masks, and confusion. To get from Minnesota to the Faroes is about eight hours of actual flying time, but we live a four-hour drive from the airport. Add to that the need to show up three hours early for each flight at each of three different airports in three different countries, and then be tested for covid in all of them.