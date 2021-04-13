Pick and choose to develop a plan by which to live

As I was preparing for a talk to an agricultural group, I read an article about Greek philosophy.

Like you do.

I do know a couple people who studied philosophy in college; I’m hoping they can just keep quiet about the flaws in this column.

In ancient Greece, there was a school of philosophy comprised of people called Stoics. Stoics believe in accepting what happens, that the way to be happy is to live justly and virtuously and roll with the punches. In other words, some days the manure spreader breaks, some days the bank changes its mind, some days your 16-year-old daughter wrecks the car because she was drinking. While those are all miserable experiences, the Stoics would say that a miserable experience doesn’t have to make you miserable.

The four virtues of stoicism are Courage, Moderation, Justice and Wisdom. Everything we face in life can be responded to with one or more of these traits.

I don’t think you can be a farmer without being a little bit of a Stoic. I absolutely loved many things about being a farmer – it’s a career I chose on purpose and did for 30 years until my body started to object. On the flip side, there are times when being a farmer isn’t a complete joy. Pumping pits, cleaning grain bins, laying under a piece of machinery to loosen a rusty bolt as blood from your skinned knuckles drips on your shirt – not fun. Finding something to laugh about goes a long way toward retaining your sanity.

Epicureanism, on the other hand, says that people are ultimately driven by the pursuit of pleasure and the avoidance of pain. A good life is a pleasurable life. Try to do that which makes you happy.