Settling in warmer climes would’ve been appreciated

As of this writing on the morning of Feb. 14, it was 13 degrees below zero in North Pole, Alaska.

That’s 11 degrees warmer than it was at my house.

Words fail – at least words I can use without getting fired.

I know that North Pole, Alaska, isn’t THE North Pole; it’s a town just south of Fairbanks. But it’s almost at the Arctic Circle and a couple thousand miles north of me. This does not make sense.

Since it was too damn cold to go outside, I wasted a little more time checking out the Weather Channel. Cartagena, Columbia, is a place I’ve always wanted to go, but have never been. The temperature was 87 there, 111 degrees warmer than western Minnesota. A place I have been, Svalbard, Norway, is on the other side of the Arctic Circle and only about 600 miles from the North Pole. They were basking in a veritable heatwave at 12 degrees, which was 36 degrees warmer than my place in the world.

Svalbard is the site where a vast selection of the world’s supply of seeds is stored, so in case some catastrophe wipes out crops there’s a backup plan. One reason Svalbard was chosen is because it’s so incredibly cold.

Ha.

Granted, western Minnesota doesn’t have polar bears on the hunt. Advantage us. However, I am keeping a watch to the north, because it’s only a matter of time.

My great-grandparents came here from Oslo, Norway (where it was 25 degrees today). In 1880, my great-grandfather turned to his new bride and said, “Western Minnesota, baby. That’s the place for us.”