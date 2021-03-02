 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Settling in warmer climes would’ve been appreciated

Settling in warmer climes would’ve been appreciated

As of this writing on the morning of Feb. 14, it was 13 degrees below zero in North Pole, Alaska.

That’s 11 degrees warmer than it was at my house.

Words fail – at least words I can use without getting fired.

I know that North Pole, Alaska, isn’t THE North Pole; it’s a town just south of Fairbanks. But it’s almost at the Arctic Circle and a couple thousand miles north of me. This does not make sense.

Since it was too damn cold to go outside, I wasted a little more time checking out the Weather Channel. Cartagena, Columbia, is a place I’ve always wanted to go, but have never been. The temperature was 87 there, 111 degrees warmer than western Minnesota. A place I have been, Svalbard, Norway, is on the other side of the Arctic Circle and only about 600 miles from the North Pole. They were basking in a veritable heatwave at 12 degrees, which was 36 degrees warmer than my place in the world.

Svalbard is the site where a vast selection of the world’s supply of seeds is stored, so in case some catastrophe wipes out crops there’s a backup plan. One reason Svalbard was chosen is because it’s so incredibly cold.

Ha.

Granted, western Minnesota doesn’t have polar bears on the hunt. Advantage us. However, I am keeping a watch to the north, because it’s only a matter of time.

My great-grandparents came here from Oslo, Norway (where it was 25 degrees today). In 1880, my great-grandfather turned to his new bride and said, “Western Minnesota, baby. That’s the place for us.”

While I don’t want to second guess my ancestors, there may have been a different choice. They had to get on a boat to come to America.

There’s water around San Diego, Calif. Lots of it. In fact, near San Diego is Coronado Island, which is, as you know, an island.

I don’t know what the homesteading situation was in San Diego, but in 1885, long after great granddad would have arrived, all of Coronado Island was purchased for $100,000. As of today, the value of private homes on Corondo Island is over $12 billion.

I’m pretty sure my great-grandparents wouldn’t have been in the running to buy the whole island, but they probably could have swung a lot or two. That would suit me fine, because I wouldn’t know how to be a billionaire. But I’d be willing to take a whack at millionaire.

Not much corn, wheat, or barley was raised on Coronado Island, which would have made a change in the family business, but we do that every hundred years or so. Great granddad apprenticed as a leather tanner. He could have continued that career and made a fine living selling snappy saddlebags and leather satchels to the folks who did buy the island. When I was 20, I went into the family business, which was corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs, and debt. I could have done the same thing out west, except by now I’d be making vegan wallets out of palm tree bark or something similar. I might even be wearing a gold chain and sandals.

Of course, there’s always a downside. I haven’t made direct inquiries, but I have a feeling the availability of lutefisk and tater tot hotdish might be a little dicey. Also, my cousins in California are big huggers, which generally makes me uncomfortable. But no place is perfect.

Did I mention that it was 64 degrees there this morning? That’s 89 degrees warmer than here. 

Copyright 2021 Brent Olson

Copyright 2017 Brent Olson

www.independentlyspeaking.com

Tags

Minnesota Farm Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brent Olson writes on the trials and tribulations of farming in the Midwest.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News