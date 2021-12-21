Sometimes the real meaning of words needs clarification

Over the weekend, I pounded out about 2,000 words on a new book. That’s a lot. I felt like my brain was melting. Sunday night, I gathered my nerve and asked my wife to read and comment.

She read it and didn’t say much. The next morning, I held up my laptop and said, “Any tips?”

She said, “Nothing too big.”

I waited for her mention some slight grammar failing or misspelling, but that was all she said.

“Anything else?” I asked.

She said, “No. If you like it, just get it.”

It seemed like an odd pep talk. I thought maybe she was encouraging me to “Go for it” and just had a slip of the tongue. Not that useful, but, you know, supportive. Who knows what Hemingway’s wife/wives told him?

I went upstairs, thought for a moment, then turned around, went back down and said, “I was asking you if you had any pointers on my book, but you were giving me advice about the Christmas tree I’m off to buy, weren’t you?”

They say communication is the key to a good marriage. I’m not completely sure about that. On more than one occasion, I would have preferred not to know what my wife was thinking. However, every now and then when I’m thinking “Manuscript” and she’s thinking “Christmas tree,” it’s probably worth the time and effort to get things sorted.

I’ve been sensitive to artistic criticisms ever since my third-grade teacher looked at an art project and said, “That is so interesting! Tell me about it.”