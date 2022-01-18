Squeeze every ounce of meaning, joy out of every day

I must have been staring out the window.

My wife, curious, asked, “What are you thinking about?”

“I dunno,” I said. “I’m not sure I justified my existence today.”

It was the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, in Minnesota. I’m guessing a few people were in my same boat.

I hadn’t hit the ground running, but I had taken care of the chickens and watered the plants in the greenhouse, filled the wood burner three times, then spent the rest of the day working on a new book that, quite frankly, not all that many people are liable to read.

I say “working,” but I wouldn’t say I was a whirlwind of productivity. I’d pound out a couple paragraphs, then check my email, look at Facebook, see if any new headlines popped up in the news ... and in no time at all it was getting dark outside, and I could start thinking about supper.

I told my wife, “Sometimes I think to myself that I’m 67 years old. Many people my age have been retired for years, so I shouldn’t worry about how much I get done in a day.” I went on, “And then, sometimes I think, I’m only 67 years old, I still have a lot to do.”

You need to understand, my mom taught school for about 80 years – if you include the time she spent forcing her younger siblings to sit in rows to complete assignments and the time she spent reading to people in nursing homes.

When my dad was about 75, he started making collapsible wooden desks that equipped schools from Haiti to Sierra Leone. He wrapped up that project when he was about 90. It probably wouldn’t have taken him 15 years, but he bought a backhoe when he turned 80 and used it and a chainsaw to rehab an abandoned graveyard on the edge of our farm, grubbing out the junk trees, resetting the tombstones and landscaping.